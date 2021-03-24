We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby turned heads on Wednesday's instalment of This Morning when she rocked a beautiful blue mini skirt and colour-clashing yellow top.

Thankfully, the TV star, who co-hosts This Morning alongside Phillip Schofield, always shares her outfit credit with her followers – and her entire look is still in stock!

She looked stunning in her navy blue skirt from Hobbs, which was cut in a flattering A-line shape that fell just above her knee. Costing £89, the 'Jordan' design comes complete with pockets and button detailing, which can be easily dressed up or down depending on the occasion.

Paired with her pointed-toe heels, Holly's legs looked endless in the pretty outfit put together by stylist Danielle Whiteman – a trick we're certainly going to try in the future.

She added a beautiful splash of yellow with her top from one of her favourite brands, & Other Stories. The long-sleeved ruffle blouse is a Spring staple, but it appears to be a popular design with some sizes already selling out.

The This Morning host teamed her navy Hobbs skirt with a yellow shirt

Smiling for her daily outfit photo, Holly captioned the photo: "Morning Wednesday... today we talk to a dog! Seriously... Bunny the dog knows 90 words... Can’t wait... never interviewed a dog before... see you on @thismorning at 10am... #hwstyle skirt by @hobbslondon shirt by @andotherstories."

Mini skirt, £89, Hobbs

As usual, it wasn't long before her followers praised her look. "Beautiful. Lovely outfit teamed with classy shoes and nude tights," commented one, while another remarked: "Love the skirt and shirt Holly, you look absolutely beautiful."

Despite her clothing choices remaining a hit with her fans, Holly has previously revealed that she called herself "pretty clueless" when it comes to fashion in the past.

Yellow ruffle blouse, £65, & Other Stories

"There’s a picture of me on the red carpet when I first started in TV and I’m wearing a brown belted cord skirt, a brown cord jacket, fishnet tights and a weird round toe shoe. What was I thinking? But I’ve grown to like clothes more the older I’ve got and I now recognise the importance of having key staples that fit well in your wardrobe," Holly told Red Magazine.

She went on to reveal the staples include: "A good pair of dark denim jeans (I like high-waisted), a classic shirt or a T-shirt to team them with, and a button-up dress that you can throw a leather jacket over or put a roll-neck jumper under – the hard work is done for you."

