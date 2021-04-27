Stacey Solomon reveals her In The Style collection comes with a very special envelope inside - here's why

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Attention ladies – your new wardrobe is calling! The Stacey Solomon X In The Style collection finally launches today, and it's full of stunning pastel and floral pieces sure to give your spring style a post-lockdown refresh.

Fans will need to be quick to get their hands on Stacey's gorgeous collection which goes live at 6pm on site, with an exclusive pre-launch for In The Style app users at 12pm.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon enjoys a family garden party for her ITS launch

From bush tucker trials to In The Style, the former Queen of the I'm a Celebrity jungle has served us the most incredible collection accessible for all body shapes and sizes. Available in both petite and tall across sizes 4-28, there really is something for everyone in Stacey's new range.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! ahead of the launch of her new collection, Stacey said: "More than anything, I wanted this to be accessible. I spent ages thinking about sizing and pricing to ensure that the collection was inclusive."

Stacey chose to have offcuts turned into scrunchies and headbands to limit waste

Conscious of sustainability and its relationship with the fast fashion industry, Stacey told HELLO! that having a low waste initiative at the core of her collection was really important to her. "We're going to work with reGAIN on this collection, which is an amazing recycling app – so every time you buy from the collection you'll get a free post envelope and a leaflet from reGAIN to send your unworn clothes back to them."

The fashion app works hard to promote circular fashion by renewing, upcycling or recycling clothes into new sustainable products.

"It's a difficult one, because I've always shopped high street, but the reality for most people is that not all fashion is accessible," Stacey admitted. But with prices available from just £10-£45, Stacey's stunning range is proof you don't have to spend a fortune to get your wardrobe spring-ready.

The Loose Women star looks incredible in this trendy denim jumpsuit

The glamorous mum-of-three continued: "If the collection goes well, we might even be able to make the next one from all the clothes that people have sent back."

The Stacey Solomon X In The Style collection features a range of stunning printed dresses, flattering jumpsuits, co-ords and pastel loungewear – perfect for garden parties, summer soirées, or even looking glam around the house.

The star revealed working on her collection has been a 'dream come true'

You can shop the full Stacey Solomon X In The Style collection from inthestyle.com from 6pm today.

