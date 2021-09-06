We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

After a summer off from presenting duties, we're so excited to see Holly Willoughby and co-host Phillip Schofield back on our screens – and just wait util you see Holly's outfit.

SEE: Holly Willoughby shares insight into family life during summer break from This Morning

Taking to the This Morning sofa on Monday, Holly looked incredible in a vibrant pink dress from Ghost, paired with her signature nude heels from Steve Madden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals major life update

The glowing mother-of-three was a vision in the pink dress that featured delicate puffed sleeves, a chic oversized collar and dazzling embellished button detailing.

SEE: Holly Willoughby's rare school photo revealed – and she hasn't changed

Holly's icy blonde hair complemented her pink ensemble, which was complete with a rosy pink makeup look and glossy lip.

Holly looked pretty in pink for her return to This Morning

"Back to school! Happy Monday… see you on @thismorning at 10am…" penned Holly, who swapped out her usual white background for a shot in her dressing room – and the change didn't go unnoticed.

Fans rushed to the comments to compliment the star's look, leaving a flurry of heart-eye emojis beneath her post. "Ooo I love this dress! Also, hello new background", wrote one fan, whilst another commented: "Holly you look beautiful! So excited that you're back!"

MORE: Stylish celebrity mums on the school run – from Victoria Beckham to Holly Willoughby

A third fan agreed, sweetly writing: "That dress is totally gorgeous". We agree!

The Holly effect is likely to be in full swing on this chic ensemble, so fans of Holly's 'Wilma' dress will need to be quick to snap up the gorgeous number before it sells out.

Wilma Dress, £149, Ghost

Described as: "A go-to dress for any formal occasion you have in your diary", this flattering dress with studded front buttons makes it perfect for occasions that require a smart, sophisticated look.

If you're a fan of Holly's style, we're loving this dupe from Ghost's summer sale currently retailing for half price at £74.50.

Lola Dress, £74.50, Ghost

Speaking on her return to work, Holly said: "Time with my family over the summer is the best, but I always look forward to seeing my second family back at This Morning.

"The return in September is always quite an exciting time to learn about what we've got coming up over the next year and it amazes me how the team always come up with new and fresh ideas every time."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.