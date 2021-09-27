Lorraine Kelly's gorgeous M&S dress has the boldest print – fans are obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly looked positively radiant as she rocked a daring printed dress from Marks & Spencer on Monday – and we're so obsessed with the colour.

Dressing perfectly for the September sunshine, Lorraine donned a trendy green frock complete with a striking geometric print. Featuring a belted tie front to add definition to her waist and a chic collared neck for a smart finish, we're loving the star's effortless style statement.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's diary with HELLO!

"Today’s outfit from markies," penned Lorraine, who posed in the corridor of ITV's studios.

The Scottish star teamed her dress with a pair of pointed-toe heels and let her signature brunette bob fall to her shoulders. Simply stunning!

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the 61-year-old's vibrant ensemble. "Love it! Green looks so good on you," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Suits you, I love that colour too."

Other fans declared they had been quick to snap up Lorraine's style choice, writing: "I bought that dress too," and: "I bought this dress last week! Love it!".

If you're looking to recreate Lorraine's glamorous look, and let's be honest, who wouldn't? You're in luck, because Marks & Spencer still have several sizes in stock.

Geometric Midaxi Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Pair this geometric number with simple white trainers for the perfect casual chic ensemble, or team it with black heels for an effortless glam look.

The TV star, originally from Glasgow, recently opened up to HELLO! about how she managed to drop two dress sizes after gaining weight over lockdown. Lorraine told our writers that post-lockdown, she and her husband had decided to "tackle the famous Thames Path from the source of the River Thames in Wiltshire winding all the way through Oxford, Henley and then into the centre of London, ending up almost 200 miles away at the Thames Barrier". She explained that the pair would be splitting it up into bite-sized chunks which, naturally, makes it a more attainable and enjoyable challenge.

Previously, she attended fitness classes with her friend Maxine Jones. "It's great going to keep fit, but mentally it also makes me feel better," Lorraine said.

