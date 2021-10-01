Lorraine Kelly looks so stylish in slim-fitting trousers

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly has been wearing some seriously stylish looks as of late, and the TV star made no exception on Thursday when she wore a pair of slim-fitting trousers from River Island.

The 61-year-old stunned fans in the navy trousers, which she paired with a navy and white striped top and matching heels.

Lorraine wore her brunette hair in loose waves and sported a subtle brown smokey eye, looking stunning as she smiled at the camera.

Sharing the look with her thousands of followers, the star wrote: "Today's outfit @riverisland #fashion #highstreet".

Fans were quick to comment, with one gushing: "Very chic. Love it," while another added: "Love it Lorraine, especially the trousers".

Lorraine Kelly looked lovely on Thursday

We couldn’t agree more, and have sourced Lorraine's exact trousers so that you can recreate the look this autumn.

The 'Navy split front cigarette trousers' are perfect for returning to the office, and are a steal at just £36.

Navy Split Front Cigarette Trousers, £36, River Island

They feature a stylish split hem, with a tailored finish and side hip pockets, and can be paired with everything from blazers to blouses and even knitwear.

Lorraine has been wowing fans all week with her fashion choices, and on Monday she rocked a daring printed dress from Marks and Spencer.

Dressing perfectly for the September sunshine, the star donned a trendy green frock complete with a striking geometric print. Featuring a belted tie front to add definition to her waist and a chic collared neck for a smart finish, we were loving the star's effortless style statement.

Lorraine looked sensational in the Marks and Spencer dress

"Today’s outfit from markies," penned Lorraine, who posed in the corridor of ITV's studios.

The Scottish star teamed her dress with a pair of pointed-toe heels and let her signature brunette bob fall to her shoulders. Simply stunning!

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for Lorraine's vibrant ensemble. "Love it! Green looks so good on you," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Suits you, I love that colour too."

