Another day, another enviable outfit from Holly Willoughby who took to our screens on Tuesday morning in a gorgeous floral ensemble from Ghost.

Looking radiant as ever, the This Morning presenter rocked a striking turquoise dress complete with a delicate floral print, flattering puffed sleeves and elegant high neckline.

Holly teamed her frock with her signature pointed-toe heels, looking fabulous in the bright ensemble despite the miserable October weather.

"Morning Tuesday… see you on @thismorning at 10am…" penned Holly, who posed with one foot in front of the other and her hand rested on her hip. So chic!

Holly rocked a dress from Ghost

As usual, fans flocked to the comments to compliment the glamorous mother-of-two's outfit – and her dress proved to be a real hit with her 7.4m Instagram followers.

"This colour is beautiful, you look gorgeous as always," wrote one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Love this dress, what a lovely colour!"

The 'Holly effect' is likely to be in full swing this morning, especially as Holly's exact 'Luella' dress is widely available on the high street.

Ghost Luella Dress, £95, John Lewis

If you're not fast enough to add the star's dress to your basket, we're confident Holly would love this elegant dupe available from one of her favourite brands, Marks and Spencer.

Foral Shirred Midi Dress, £79, Marks & Spencer

The 40-year-old has been sporting some seriously stylish fits on our screens recently, and yesterday was no exception. Holly was all about contrasting colours on This Morning when she took to our screens on Monday in a chic tartan skirt and vibrant pink knitwear.

Rocking a 90s style fit, Holly's tartan mini skirt gave us major Clueless vibes, perfectly paired with a playful pink knit top – both from Polish-based fashion label, Reserved.

The presenter teamed her mini skirt with nude pointed-toe heels that elongated her endless legs. Keeping makeup minimal, the 40-year-old star rocked her signature glowy makeup look complete with rosy blush and a glossy pink lip.

