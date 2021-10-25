Claudia Winkleman wore Marks & Spencer on the Strictly results show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Claudia Winkleman's distinctive style always never fails to impress us! We love seeing what the raven-haired beauty wears each Saturday and Sunday evening and on this week's Strictly Come Dancing results show, the 49-year-old didn't disappoint!

She wore a pair of incredible leopard print trousers from Junya Watanabe with matching high heel shoes and a sleek and chic black shirt, which came from Marks & Spencer!

The luxurious number is from the Autograph collection and has buttons down the front with a slinky collar. Priced at £69, moist sizes are in stock and it also comes in blue and white.

Mother-of-three Claudia loves Zara. On Saturday evening, joined by co-host Tess Daly, the presenter commanded attention in a dazzling black dress from the high street store.

The fancy number featured a square neckline with a sash belt. Sadly, it's a past-season buy. Dressed as always by her stylist Sinead McKeefry, Claudia finished off the ensemble with a pair of nude heels. She teamed the one-piece with pointed black heels and wore her hair in loose waves, looking oh-so-glamorous as she posed for the camera.

AUTOGRAPH Pure Silk Long Sleeve Shirt, £69, Marks & Spencer

You may wonder how Claudia manages to zoom about quickly on set without slipping over! Well, her stylist Sinead has a clever trick to give the presenter's heels extra grip while on the show. She previously told HELLO!: "I score the bottom, but other than that [her heel walking skills are] all her own effort!"

Junya Watanabe Cropped leopard-print leggings, £260, Matches

Claudia and Sinead have worked together for many years. Sinead previously told us: "Claud loves fashion so she is happy to experiment, she knows what she likes."

She added: "We shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip!"

