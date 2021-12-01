Holly Willoughby sparkles in Christmas dress of dreams – here's why it looks so familiar

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby has been bringing all the glitz and glamour this week with her festive looks, and Wednesday's outfit might just be our favourite.

The This Morning presenter dazzled fans in a red sequin dress from one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands, Needle & Thread. In fact, the royal wore the exact same dress back in 2020 for a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Sharing the look to her Instagram story, Holly wrote: "Happy December 1st…see you on @thismorning at 10am…we've got Christmas dinner for your dog and @carolinehirons has beauty gifts for everyone…#hwstyle".

The 40-year-old styled the sparkly number with red pointed heels from Aquazzura and kept her accessories minimal, letting the frock do all the talking. She wore her icy blonde hair in her signature bob and sported natural makeup, with a dark pink lip finishing off her look perfectly.

Holly Willoughby looked stunning on Wednesday

Fans rushed to comment, with one gushing: "Looking beautiful Christmas in a dress," while another said: "This outfit is my favourite [heart emoji] how gorgeous".

Holly's dress is still available to purchase online, and is perfect for party season. The cherry red number is decorated with shimmering sequins and has long sleeves, pretty floral elements and a flattering silhouette. The website recommends pairing it with an on-trend hair ribbon.

Aurora Ballerina Dress, £435, Needle & Thread

On Monday, the star had us swooning once again as she shimmied in a sequin Zara skirt to appear on the show.

Taking to Instagram to post one of her iconic outfit of the day posts, Holly looked fabulous in the figure-hugging midi skirt and fitted polo-neck knit. The presenter's sensational skirt was dripping in silvery sequins, paired perfectly with black pointed-toe embellished heels.

"Morning Monday… Christmas on @thismorning has arrived!!!! #25daysofsparkle" wrote Holly, who could hardly contain her excitement as she smiled at the camera. We can't wait to see what she will wear next!

