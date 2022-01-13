Holly Willoughby's polka dot dress could be from Pretty Woman - and fans are in meltdown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If Holly Willoughby's wearing it, we want it. On Thursday, the This Morning presenter rocked a striking polka dot dress from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands.

READ: Holly Willoughby wears head to toe buttons – and fans have questions

Taking to Instagram to share details of her bold ensemble, Holly looked sensational wearing a figure-flattering dress from RIXO's latest collection. Complete with three-quarter length sleeves, a fitted waistband that hugged her gym-honed silhouette, and gorgeous copper coloured fabric, the 40-year-old star looked both elegant and sophisticated in the vintage-style number.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby stuns This Morning fans with her sweet singing voice

Holly teamed her flirty frock with her signature nude heels, giving fans a twirl on her Instagram to reveal the pleats in her dress.

The mother-of-three styled her icy blonde bob into loose waves, donning a glowy makeup look and rosy pink lip.

READ: Holly Willoughby's revolutionary hack for waking up for This Morning revealed

SEE: Holly Willoughby's epic £3m family house she's fought to extend – see inside

Holly gave This Morning fans a twirl in her RIXO dress

"Morning Thursday… today we eat [doughnut]'s with the wonderful @donalskehan and then sweat it all out with the best sports gear with the equally wonderful @louiseroe #hwstyle dress by @rixo," Holly captioned her post.

Fans rushed to the comments to share the love for Holly's colourful gown, with many likening her look to Julia Roberts' iconic moment in the 1990 film, Pretty Woman.

"This Pretty Woman dress will always be a classic," wrote one fan, while a second agreed: "A Pretty Woman moment here [heart eye emoji]."

"Love that dress, looks beautiful. Reminds me of Pretty Woman at the races!" a third fan remarked. "I KNEW I recognised it!! Pretty Woman!" wrote a fourth.

If Holly Willoughby and Julia Roberts can wear polka dot print, it must be pretty iconic, right? Get your Polkadot fix with RIXO's £245 'Izzy Copper Dot' dress, or keep scrolling for our favourite high street dupe.

RIXO Izzy Copper Dot Dress, £245, Jules B

Polka Dot Draped Midi Dress, £32, PrettyLittleThing

While we look forward to seeing what Holly’s wearing every day, we’ve become used to her flawless skin always looking glowing. But what's her secret?

When Holly appeared on beauty journalist Madeleine Spencer's Beauty Full Lives podcast, she discussed her must-have beauty buys - and Caudalie's Beauty Elixir was at the top of her list.

"I put it on at work. And I don't know what's in it, but it just zings you! And it's lovely on your skin; your makeup sits really nicely on top of it. I think you can use it after your makeup as well – but I've never done that."

RELATED: 13 of Holly Willoughby's must-have beauty products

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.