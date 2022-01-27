We've found Lorraine Kelly's Mango dress - and it's under £50

We love Lorraine Kelly's style here at HELLO! and the blue shirt dress she wore on Wednesday morning's show was no exception. Looking stunning in an Instagram snap, the morning show host shared that this rather expensive-looking fit was actually from high-street hero Mango. Cue us frantically scrolling through the site.

Of course we've found it, and at £49.99 it's a definite style staple.

Mango Bow shirt dress, £49.99, Mango

With a classic shirtdress cut coming in at midi length – or close to ankle length for those of us under 5.5, like Lorraine – this dress will see you through any season if paired with the right choice of shoe. Knee-high boots and tights are a great option for colder days. And for warmer weather, or if spending the day inside like Lorraine, a classic pointed-toe pump works perfectly while also elongating the leg.

Giving it the fashionable twist we always expect from Mango, the dress also features a tie front and elasticated back for a more figure-hugging silhouette, showing off the waist. The button-down front can be adjusted to be as modest or as revealing as you desire. And for really cold days, layer a black roll neck underneath for extra warmth and interest.

Lorraine got a big thumbs up from fans when she wore the chic dress on her show this week

Even better, this piece is part of Mango's 'committed collection', meaning it's made with more environmentally friendly materials and processes than regular garments. In this case, the dress is made from 100% viscose, a fibre derived from wood pulp and often used as a vegan alternative to silk thanks to its similar drape and feel. And, as Lorraine reminds us in her Instagram caption, more sustainable shopping habits are an absolute must, #recycle #reuse in her words.

We're sure you'll be wearing this one to work, weddings, dinners, christenings and all sorts.

