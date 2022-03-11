Holly Willoughby's new £39.50 Marks & Spencer dress WILL sell out

If you've perused the Marks & Spencer website recently, you'll have noticed a full-size photo of Holly Willoughby wearing a gorgeous blue and white spring-ready dress splashed across its homepage. Well, guess what?! It's finally in stock on the website.

SHOP: The best floral dresses for spring

LOVE TO SHOP? Check out the HELLO! EDIT newsletter

Holly Willoughby, who has been a M&S ambassador since 2018, models the floral dress as she drapes herself on a rather uncomfortable (but chic!) looking blush-coloured chair. If only we could look like Holly while doing that?!

Holly Willoughby showing off one of her favourite M&S dresses which is in stock right now

The floral dress, which is available in regular, short and long, is in stock in nearly all sizes. Trust us, we know this dress is going to be a smash hit winner for M&S. Holly and florals just go together like a gin and tonic, or a delicious scone and cream. This will sell out and you don't want to kick yourself if you don't snap it up.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's best floral dress moments on This Morning

Floral dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Holly has been extremely busy lately - it would appear that 2022 is her year to shine. As well as being on our TV screens most days on This Morning, she's also busy at the weekend with Dancing on Ice, as well as various other passion projects. Her biggest has to be the launch of Wylde Moon, her lifestyle brand. It's official: Whatever Holly does, it all turns to gold.

SPRING FASHION: 17 new-in pieces that are trending for the new season

Holly isn't all work and no play though! The 41-year-old mum-of-three recently painted the town red at Annabel's fourth birthday party. The TV presenter, who is married to Dan Baldwin, sparkled in a thigh-split dress for the 70s-inspired dress code. We imagine the next morning she might have been draped on the sofa at home, exhausted from her night of partying.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.