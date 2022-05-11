Holly Willoughby looks so chic in nautical suit and tailored shorts

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby, 41, cut a seriously elegant figure on Tuesday evening to present ITV's new show, The Games.

SEE: Holly Willoughby on motherhood: 5 sweetest things she's said

Looking incredible in a nautical-inspired co-ord set, Holly looked so chic in tailored shorts and a sleek tailored jacket from Karen Millen. The This Morning host paired her sailor-girl set with stunning Aquazzura pointed-toe heels, crafted from woven raffia in a checked pattern and fastened with a signature bow tie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby causes a splash as she dives into a pool fully clothed

The blonde beauty wore her icy blonde hair in her signature side part and loose waves, adding a rosy blush, lashing of mascara and matte lipstick in a deep pinky hue to complete her beauty glow.

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit of the day with fans, Holly wrote: "Slightly different backdrop… live poolside at 9pm @thegamestv #hwstyle."

READ: Holly Willoughby opens up about husband Dan Baldwin's 'shock' bath proposal

Holly's nautical two-piece suit looked incredible on her sleek silhouette

Holly's beautiful co-ord was a hit with fans, who rushed to the comments to share the love for her high street ensemble. "Looking fab as usual Holly," one fan sweetly shared, as another wrote: "As beautiful as ever Holly!"

"That would look great on The Duchess of Cambridge!" a third fan wrote, and we have to agree.

MORE: The Games viewers all saying the same thing about Holly Willoughby's new show

SEE: Holly Willoughby's new outfit on The Games has a surprising twist

We love Holly's navy blazer from Karen Millen. Tipped with contrast edging, this sleek tailored jacket has an alluring nautical twist. Detailed with glossy buttons and flap pockets, it blends collegiate charm with a longline silhouette. Layer it over a mini skirt or city shorts for a unique take on summer workday dressing.

Tailored Longline DB Jacket, £143.20, Karen Millen

Tipped edges in a contrast hue lend these tailored shorts a sporty, nautical twist. They sit high up on the waist to accentuate your figure and feature button closures, side pockets and rolled-up hems for a sleek final flourish. SO chic!

Clean Tailored Tipped Short, £71.20, Karen Millen

Holly sported a radiant holiday glow on The Games, leaving fans questioning how she gets her sunkissed look. Luckily for us, the This Morning presenter has revealed the secret to her subtle, bronzed radiance - and it's so much easier than fake tan.

Turns out, Holly's go-to product for a healthy look all year round is the Vita Liberata 'Body Blur'.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.