How stunning did Holly Willoughby look on Tuesdays This Morning? The blonde beauty brightened up the show wearing a dazzling navy blue dress with striking white detail by one of her favourite mid-range labels, Ghost.

The ‘Izzy’ dress cost £145 and is part of the brand’s current collection. Giving us serious nautical vibes, the midi length style is cut in an elegant fit-and-flare silhouette with a flattering shaped waistband and a concealed side zip. We are loving the classic sailor collar with tie detail - it reminds us of holidays!

If you like this dress though; you need to act quickly, it’s already sold out in a few sizes online, so don't delay if you want it hanging in your wardrobe.

We are still reeling over the frock Holly wore during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations at the weekend.

Holly looked stunning in her Ghost dress

On Sunday, Holly wore a pastel blue dress with cross-over halter detail that featured a ditsy floral pattern. The Dancing on Ice star’s frock was from Erdem, a royally loved label. The shape is ideal for a summer wedding.

Holly's Dress:

Izzy Dress, £145, Ghost

Holly was part of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee pageant, appearing on an open top bus alongside Rylan Clark and other stars.

AJ Odudu interviewed Holly for the BBC, where the mother-of-three paid tribute to the "iconic lady" that is the Queen. She said: "Our Majesty the Queen is the most incredible, amazing, iconic lady," said Holly adding that the atmosphere down the mall was "magical".

The amazing street pageant brought the four-day celebrations to a close on Sunday and it included 10,000 people with a cast of 6,000 performers. The 3km carnival procession went from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace.

