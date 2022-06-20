Holly Willoughby's brand new pastel M&S dress is already flying off of the shelves – go, go, go!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since becoming a brand ambassador for Marks & Spencer, Holly Willoughby has had shoppers keeping a close eye on her new-season edits, and now the TV star's summer picks are finally here!

RELATED: Holly Willoughby reveals sizzling high street bikini - get it before it sells out

Full of bold brights and pretty pastels, Holly has created the dreamiest capsule collection, which includes the new 'Floral Square Neck Midaxi Dress' in a lovely lime shade.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby teases her summer collection from Marks & Spencer

With shoppers already racing to checkout, it's clearly one of the most popular pieces in the range, and we can see why. A summer essential, it's fitted with 3/4 length puff sleeves, a shirred bodice and tiers throughout the skirt for an uber flattering silhouette.

Infinitely versatile, you can team this sunshine-ready style with everything from sandals to espadrille wedges and box-fresh trainers. Extremely affordable, at £39.50 it's definitely an investment piece!

MORE: Holly Willoughby's go-to £29 H&M swimsuit is oh so flattering

READ: Holly Willoughby looks golden and glowing in £25 Marks & Spencer shorts

Pure Cotton Floral Square Neck Midaxi Dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Over the last few weeks, Holly has been sharing a number of snaps from her M&S edit on Instagram, and one of our favourites is the disty print tea dress that she rocked earlier this month.

Seen smiling in the ravishing red number, Holly captioned her post:

"I'm blooming with excitement to show you my favourite summer-statement looks, courtesy of M&S! This flattering floral dress is perfect for those balmy summer days! Stay tuned to see my other anything-but-ordinary summer outfits!"

Earlier this month Holly posed in a disty print tea dress from her collection

As expected, fans flocked to the comments to share their love for Holly's stunning summer capsule collection. "She looks so beautiful in everything!" wrote one fan, as another sweetly shared: "Holly and I always have the same taste… I'll have to buy this now!"

"Ordered!" a third fan quipped, who was clearly enchanted by the star's fabulous outfit.

In another gorgeous post, Holly was spotted rocking a pair of denim mini shorts from her Marks & Spencer range. Completing her look with an embroidered boho blouse and trendy white trainers, she also added a straw fedora and a black string bag – so chic.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.