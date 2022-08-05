Holly Willoughby stuns in sheer floral M&S mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There is no question that Holly Willoughby is a veteran when it comes to florals. The This Morning host owns a spectacular number of ditsy print frocks – and her latest M&S dress addition is a surefire hit for summer.

SEE: Celebrities wearing floral dresses: From Stacey Solomon to Fearne Cotton, Frankie Bridge & MORE

The mother-of-three took to social media to share a new outfit with fans – a pretty sheer floral mini dress by high street favourite Marks and Spencer. Boasting a sweet ditsy print, tie-neck detailing, long sleeves, a georgette fabric, shirred cuffs and a playful mini silhouette, the number offers another wardrobe essential for summer.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's family member makes surprise appearance on This Morning

The star wore her platinum blonde locks down loose in a new, long style and opted for a radiant makeup look. An even skin tone, a pale pink lip, a dusting of rose-tinted blush, a flutter of mascara and a defined brow made for a dreamy beauty blend.

MORE: This Morning's Holly Willoughby reveals plans for incredible garden transformation at £3m home

Holly shared her new aesthetic with followers online via Instagram. She captioned the ethereal post: "A summer state of mind. New hair and new favourite pieces, courtesy of M&S! This gorgeous floral-print dress is perfect for those warm summer evenings. Keep an eye out for more of my top picks over on @marksandspencer! #MyMarks #AD …All this Vit D’s making my hair grow. Dress code-T42 7577."

The ITV presenter's fans adored her wholesome image and were quick to praise her endless supply of romantic ensembles. "Beautiful," one said, while another commented: "Gorgeous." A third added: "You look totally amazing," and a fourth mentioned: "Beautiful photo Holly, you look so gorgeous."

Sheer Ditsy Floral Tie Neck Mini Dress, £195, M&S

Emulate Holly's mystical look by treating yourself to her timeless dress which comes in a subdued blue, marigold and dusty pink colour palette. Slip on a pair of white sneakers to curate an effortless off-duty appeal.

READ: Holly Willoughby designed her own bridal dress for 'unreal' wedding – all the details

Holly recently wore a stunning floral négligée as she watched the Lionesses Euro Championship football win. The fresh-faced presenter took to Instagram to document the emotional rollercoaster that she experienced while watching the suspenseful event – and fans spotted her beautiful, delicate pink floral robe.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.