Holly Willoughby is back on This Morning after a long summer break and we are loving having the star back on our screen. She's looking more stylish than ever and we're obsessed.

On Tuesday, the star shared an Instagram post of herself wearing a stunning white shirt and the prettiest pink and white check skirt. She captioned the shot: "Morning Wednesday… see you at 10am on @thismorning Today we are joined by Aidan Turner talking about @itv new thriller The Suspect… caught up last night and it’s fantastic! #hwstyle.Skirt and shirt by @lkbennettlondon."

The skirt comes in at £169, and currently all sizes are available online. The website says of the style: "With scholarly chic acting as inspiration, the Lotta check mini skirt makes a stylish, and somewhat bookish, duo when teamed with the matching Lottie jacket.

Holly wowed in her checked mini skirt

Crafted from beautiful red and cream check Italian tweed, it sits on the waist, has a fitted shape and falls to above the knee. Wear it with the Lottie jacket for a tailored look, or with a knit and loafers on dressed down days."

On Monday, the mum of three looked fantastic in a navy blue and white tweed mini dress.

Lotta Red and Cream Check Tweed Mini Skirt, £169.00, L.K.Bennett

The presenter and her stylist Danielle Whiteman paired the dress with a crisp white long-sleeved shirt and navy suede ankle boots which lent a smart and professional slant to the fun dress.

As always, Holly looked fresh-faced and ready for work with her hair loosely tied back in a low ponytail and a touch of pink lipstick courtesy of her resident MUA Patsy O'Neill.

Speaking of Holly's hair, the 41-year-old has recently had what looks to be hair extensions applied. Known for her mid-length long bob, it was great to see her with a bit of length.

