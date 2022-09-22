Holly Willoughby looks stunning in the perfect autumnal midi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Not many people have a midi dress collection we’d like to raid quite as much as Holly Willoughby. A mix of high street and designer styles, the This Morning presenter loves a printed piece and had us internet shopping straight away when she stepped out to host the show on Thursday.

The mum-of-three wore the Ghost Iris dress and it’s a beauty. Featuring a midi length and contrasting ditsy prints in autumnal colours, it’s perfect to pair with boots as we move into the new season.

Holly wears the Ghost Iris dress to present This Morning

With its deep waistband, drop-waist fit and gently voluminous skirt, the cut is super flattering. It also has three-quarter sleeves with cuff and covered button detailing, all crafted in the brand’s signature heavy crepe.

Iris dress, £149, Ghost

The best bit? The Iris dress is still available in every size, from XS to XL. At £149 it’s an investment piece, but we don't think it will be in stock for long. A dress you can bring out season after season, wear it now with a leather jacket and switch to a long-line wool coat in winter.

Holly looked beautiful pairing the midi dress with natural fresh-faced makeup and her hair in soft waves. From sweater vests with frilled shirts to sparkly high-waisted skirts, we’ve been loving her new season style and can’t wait to see what she wears next.

