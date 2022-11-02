Holly Willoughby’s sheer pleated dress has fans going dotty

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby just keeps giving us major autumn fashion inspiration, from her perfect autumn knits to her St. Trinians style mini skirt. And the This Morning star has done it again, showing off her chic new polka dot dress on Instagram.

RELATED: Holly Willoughby is pretty in pink wearing the most flattering floral dress

Mum-of-three Holly looked absolutely gorgeous in the demure spotty LK Bennett shirt dress, which had more than a bit of a Princess Kate vibe.

SHOP: Holly Willoughby's cosy M&S cardigan is the perfect wardrobe staple for autumn

MORE: Kate Middleton's polka dot obsession - 7 dresses she'd love that won't break the bank

The LK Bennett 'Tallis' dress is a perfect autumn lookm, featuring a button-front bodice, rounded collar, and sheer pleated midi skirt.

Style experts at LK Bennett, a longtime Princess Kate favourite, recommend styling it with boots and a wool coat for a more laid-back look, and with courts for smarter occasions.

SEE: Taylor Swift and Holly Willoughby's favourite lippy just got a power makeover

'Tallis' pleated dress, £275, LK Bennett

Holly rocked the look with neutral court shoes, and she wore her hair in a side part with loose waves, her makeup in natural tones with a soft pink lip.

THE LOOK FOR LESS: Chiffon Polka Dot Midi Dress, £89, Marks & Spencer

When fans spotted the look on Instagram, the pic instantly sparked thousands of likes.

UNDER £50: Jacquard spot smock midi dress, £43, River Island

"Wow! Absolutely love this! A 40s 50s vibe going on," said one follower, while another raved: "Love your dress holly you look amazing xx."

If you adore Holly’s look but are aiming for a more budget friendly version, there are some similar options for the on-trend dotty dress on the high street.

We also love the polka dot chiffon Finery London dress at Marks & Spencer, which also features a sheer pleated midi length skirt.

River Island’s navy jacquard spot smock midi dress is another option, which has a vintage feel and also could be dressed up or down – just like Holly's spotty dress!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.