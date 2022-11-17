Holly Willoughby wows in £45 sheer Marks & Spencer party dress - and it's her favourite 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Trust Holly Willoughby to make us want to call our friends and arrange a night out-out. Thanks to the 41-year-old morning TV presenter, this sheer black dress from M&S has landed straight in our basket.

She shared: "You just can’t go wrong with a black dress for a classic evening look – and this one, with its elegant detailing, is one of my favourite pieces from my November edit. To finish the look, I’ve simply added a waist belt and heels."

Holly Willoughby looks incredible as she models M&S party season dress

She's not wrong, this is a perfect party dress for the holidays. Holly took to Instagram to show off her frock with her 8.1 million followers, and it's clear to see why she posed in front of the window - the light captures the dress perfectly and shows off the sheer "elegant" star print detailing which Holly loves so much.

Holly was inundated with likes and comments, and her cake baking friend (and This Morning colleague) Juliet Sear commented on the photo, writing: "Gorgeous gorgeous dress!" Another fan wrote: "Omg you look stunning."

Within her caption, Holly kindly gave the Marks & Spencer codes for her fans to shop her look.

GET THE LOOK

The dress, priced at £45, is going to be a smash hit, do not delay if you're looking to shop the look.

Black sheer star print dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

The belt appears to be out of stock! Be sure to check back for re-stocks. We have found a very good lookalike via Mango.

Crystal buckle belt, £22.99, Mango

The shoes Holly opted for were the £39.50 velvet twisted sandals - the same pair she wore when she modelled the M&S velvet suit. They are clearly her faves!

Velvet sandals, £39.50, Marks & Spencer

Right, we'll see you on the dancefloor.

