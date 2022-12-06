Holly Willoughby's Christmas jumper is the most gorgeous you'll ever see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby regularly catches up with her fans on her Wylde Moon website and we love to see what she's been up to in her spare time, and more to the point, what she's been wearing.

On Monday evening, the This Morning star shared a lovely snap of herself wearing a stunning red embroidered Christmas jumper. Made in a gorgeous Santa red, it came with a statement collar that was embroidered in white and we think you will agree; it's stunning!

We've tracked it down and it's from Rixo.

It's known as the 'Lula' and the website says of the £225 style: "Beautiful knitwear gets you serious style kudos year round but the Lula's statement collar and floral embroidery would inspire compliments in any fabric."

Holly rocking the red Rixo jumper

If this style is a little out of your price range, don't worry; we've found a fab alternative; keep scrolling.

Holly wore the same jumper on This Morning in 2020

Holly said in her newsletter: "The temperature has really dropped this weekend, with snow on the way apparently which I’m delighted about.

Lula red and white embroidery Roundneck jumper, £225, Rixo

"What I’m not so enamoured with is the performance of layering everyone up to leave the house. I mean hats, gloves, scarfs, thick socks, I’m sweating before I’ve even reached the door, but there is something so sweet about seeing the kids wandering about in the cold like little snowmen.

Get the look!

FatFace Fraya Fair Isle Jumper, £55, John Lewis

"It’s definitely time for a pair of those fleece lined leggings for winter dog walks…remind me to order some!"

Speaking about how manic Christmas can be, the 41-year-old added: "We are officially in my favourite month of the year…but goodness me it’s busy isn’t it! There are so many different things going on – from work do’s, to mum’s drinks to kids shows – the list is endless."

