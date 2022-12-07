Holly Willoughby shimmies in showstopping sequin skirt - and we're obsessed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willougby loves sequins, as demonstrated by her dazzling outfits this December. From her disco-ready mini dress by Paco Rabanne to her shimmering Phase Eight midi skirt, she can’t get enough of sparkles and we're obsessed with her latest showstopping look.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old presenter stepped out to host This Morning in the most amazing sequin skirt from Ted Baker. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of herself shimmying in the festive outfit, which she captioned “Shimmying into Wednesday… it is Wednesday right? Christmas is kicking me up the … see you on @thismorning at 10am…”

Cut in a figure-hugging shape with a high waist and all-over sequin embellishments, we weren’t surprised to see everyone wanted it as much as we do and the midi skirt is now almost sold out, with just a few sizes still available at Selfridges.

Ted Baker Sequena sequin-embellished mini skirt, £295, Selfridges

Can’t wait for a restock? We’ve found two very similar sequin-adorned pieces from Whistles and Oliver Bonas that will add some serious sparkle to your Christmas ensembles.

Sequin column skirt, £129, Whistles

Whistles’ sequin midi skirt has a sultry side split. It retails for £129 and it’s selling fast. Or for a sequin skirt in a more floaty cut, we’ve found this A-line piece for £75 from Oliver Bonas.

Metallic sequinned silver midi skirt, £75, Oliver Bonas

Holly styled hers with a lightweight grey knit from Karen Millen and equally sparkly shoes. She wore her hair in bouncy waves and hot pink lipstick. We love sequin skirts with everything from chunky boots to stiletto heels and silk shirts to chunky knits - a true style investment.

