Holly Willoughby is back - with new hair and a mini dress you need in your life

Monday morning saw the gorgeous Holly Willougby return to This Morning after a lengthy Christmas break and we were so excited to see her!

The blonde beauty surprised Instagram fans ahead of the show with a brand new outfit, and a haircut! Posing up a storm, HW captioned the snap: "Good morning and happy new hair! Can’t wait to catch up and see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle. Dress by @lkbennettlondon."

For the past few months, the TV star has been sporting a mane of long hair that fell way past her shoulders, and now she's back to a shorter style that is fresh and tidy for the new year.

The mother-of-three's dress was from L.K.Bennett and is known as the 'Hoppen Pop Floral Print Silk-Blend Shirt Dress.' It costs £379 and is new in online. All sizes are currently in stock, but for how long is anyone's guess; we all know that the 41-year-old regularly sells out clothes the minute she wears them.

Holly looked amazing in her floral dress from L.K.Bennett

The website says of the style: "Taking on our bold pop floral print, the Hoppen shirt dress is a colourful first sign of spring. Crafted from a silk-blend spot jacquard fabric, it has a collared neck, a concealed placket with a half frill trim, long sleeves with elasticated cuffs and a relaxed fit falling to the knee. Wear it with ankle boots and a little leather jacket."

Holly's dress:

Hoppen Pop Floral Print Silk-Blend Shirt Dress, £379, L.K.Bennett

Did you know that Holly's son Chester helped cut her hair? On Sunday evening, she shared a very rare video of her eight-year-old with scissors in his hands.

The presenter's son was then seen chopping a considerable amount off his mother's hair. "Chester decided it was time… [scissor emojis]… When your 8-year-old gets hold of the scissors …" Holly captioned the surprising video.

"Omg holl !!!!!" wrote fellow celebrity Abbey Clancy, and: "Oh no lol I'm a hairdresser, anxiety kicked in," wrote another. "Argh what you are brave," a third commented.

We think he did a great job!

