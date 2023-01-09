﻿

Holly Willoughby is back - with new hair and a mini dress you need in your life

The Dancing on Ice star looks incredible in her new outfit and hair 'do

Monday morning saw the gorgeous Holly Willougby return to This Morning after a lengthy Christmas break and we were so excited to see her!

The blonde beauty surprised Instagram fans ahead of the show with a brand new outfit, and a haircut! Posing up a storm, HW captioned the snap: "Good morning and happy new hair! Can’t wait to catch up and see you on @thismorning at 10am… #hwstyle. Dress by @lkbennettlondon."

WATCH: Holly Willoughby blows a kiss 

Loading the player...

For the past few months, the TV star has been sporting a mane of long hair that fell way past her shoulders, and now she's back to a shorter style that is fresh and tidy for the new year.

The mother-of-three's dress was from L.K.Bennett and is known as the 'Hoppen Pop Floral Print Silk-Blend Shirt Dress.' It costs £379 and is new in online. All sizes are currently in stock, but for how long is anyone's guess; we all know that the 41-year-old regularly sells out clothes the minute she wears them.

Holly looked amazing in her floral dress from L.K.Bennett

The website says of the style: "Taking on our bold pop floral print, the Hoppen shirt dress is a colourful first sign of spring. Crafted from a silk-blend spot jacquard fabric, it has a collared neck, a concealed placket with a half frill trim, long sleeves with elasticated cuffs and a relaxed fit falling to the knee. Wear it with ankle boots and a little leather jacket."

Holly's dress:

Hoppen Pop Floral Print Silk-Blend Shirt Dress, £379, L.K.Bennett

Did you know that Holly's son Chester helped cut her hair? On Sunday evening, she shared a very rare video of her eight-year-old with scissors in his hands.

The presenter's son was then seen chopping a considerable amount off his mother's hair. "Chester decided it was time… [scissor emojis]… When your 8-year-old gets hold of the scissors …" Holly captioned the surprising video.

"Omg holl !!!!!" wrote fellow celebrity Abbey Clancy, and: "Oh no lol I'm a hairdresser, anxiety kicked in," wrote another. "Argh what you are brave," a third commented.

We think he did a great job!

