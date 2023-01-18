Holly Willoughby's chic mini skirt and sparkles are so Emily in Paris

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby took a very chic approach to winter dressing on Wednesday - her trendy mini skirt and delicate diamantes livened up our chilly morning.

The This Morning star spruced up her regular knitwear with a luxurious fine knit and crystal embellished jumper from Needle & Thread. Holly's soft pink alpaca-blend top with its scallop-edged collar and sleeve detailing looked gorgeous with her new skirt. The mum of three's black high-waisted, A-line mini skirt showed off her hourglass figure and looked perfect with her black tights and matching black heels.

Holly's mini skirt and jumper mirrored the styles that are trending on the high street right now and were so reminiscent of the outfits on Netflix's Emily in Paris. The colour-blocking technique provided a clever leg-lengthening look, and Holly carried the pink tones into her beauty look with the help of her go-to MUA Patsy O'Neill, who was behind the star's Dancing On Ice appearance on Saturday.

The pop of bold pink lipstick pulled everything together. The 41-year-old took to Instagram to share the outfit and tagged her stylist Danielle Whiteman: "Morning Wednesday… see you on @thismorning at 10 am."

Holly's sparkles and mini combo was a hit

ITV fans loved the look, with one cheering Holly on, writing: "Gorgeous. Such a simple outfit, yet so elegant." Another fan added: "You aways look amazing girl!"

If you love Holly's skirt you can buy a similar style from Net-A-Porter for £55. The compressive stretchy fabric offers an incredible fit and feel.

Compressive Stretch Recycled Skirt, £55, Net-A-Porter

Holly's Needle & Thread jumper had fans begging her: "Love your jumper today so simple but very stylish. Where did you get it from??" And the colour choice was popular too: "Pretty in pink!" and "Love your whole outfit as always" were just some of the comments that poured in from the star's eight million strong fan base.

We have tracked down Holly's crystal-embellished jumper from Needle & Thread, which is available for £295. If you hurry, you can get the look for less at Quiz clothing for just £29.99.

Pink Light Knit Diamante Jumper, £29.99, Quiz

Needle & Thread has provided stars like Holly Willoughby, Isla Fisher and Princess Kate with so many of our favourite styles this winter. Last month the princess dazzled onlookers when she recycled her cherry red Needle and Thread 'Aurora Ballerina Gown' for the Together At Christmas concert in London. Excitingly, fans were able to purchase a very similar dress for just a snip of the price at M&S.

