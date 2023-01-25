Lorraine Kelly rocks flattering waist-cinching leather dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lorraine Kelly rocked a full-on leather ensemble on Wednesday morning and she totally pulled it off!

The ITV presenter donned a luxurious looking, pleather ensemble that was fitted with popper buttons all the way down the front. Lorraine belted up with a waist-cinching burgundy belt and she even matched her deep wine-hued manicure to her Oasis outfit.

The 63-year-old was inundated with compliments and empowering messages when she took to her Instagram to share the look. She wrote: "Today's dress – from Oasis - I do like a bit of faux leather #fashion #plether."

Lorraine's waist cincched leather look won rave reviews

Fans raved about Lorraine's "fab dress," and gushed that she was "looking so amazing!"

The flattering burgundy shade proved to be a crowd-pleaser with onlookers commenting: "The dress is gorgeous Lorraine such a lovely colour you look so beautiful!"

If you love Lorraine's 'Faux Leather Pleat Detail Belted Midi Dress,' you can shop at Oasis where it is currently on special promotion and 20 per cent off.

Faux Leather Pleat Detail Belted Midi Dress, now £79.20 (was £99), Oasis

On Monday, Lorraine shared a preview of her upcoming wardrobe looks that are part of her "Lorraine Loves" Spring/Summer range for Bonmarché. She even revealed the colour schemes and textures that her fashion fans can expect as she detailed her creative process: "I wanted to use lots of Mediterranean blues and greens as well as sunshine colours in floaty fabrics, cool cottons and crush proof material."

Lorraine has made sure that there will be something for everyone and assured fans: "It’s all about creating comfortable, affordable looks for all shapes, sizes and ages.

