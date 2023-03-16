Holly Willoughby stuns in dreamy floral mini dress - and it’s now on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby brought springtime to our screens on Thursday, hosting This Morning wearing a vibrant floral patterned mini dress.

The Phase Eight number features a stunning poppy print, subtle button-down detailing and a figure-flattering waist belt. It has long sleeves and falls just above the knee.

Holly wears the Phase Eight Kerri dress to host This Morning

Taking to Instagram ahead of the show, Holly shared her new season look and captioned the post: 'Morning Thursday… see you on @thismorning at 10am. We talk to The Chancellor Jeremy Hunt about yesterday’s budget… what would you like to ask? Let me know… #hwstyle dress by @phaseeight'

Fans were quick to comment their approval, with one writing 'Love this dress!!!' while another said 'Gorgeous' adding a red love heart.

If you needed any persuasion to invest, Holly’s mini dress just dropped in the sale with 35% off. Originally retailing for £99, it’s now £62.10 and available in sizes 8-18.

Kerri cotton floral print dress, £62.10 (WAS £99), Phase Eight

The 42-year-old presenter accessorised the look with black tights and her black Gianvito Rossi pumps, reflecting the dreary London weather.

We think it would look amazing styled with a leather jacket, bare legs and boots, or even a pair of sleek white trainers as we move into summer.

Holly has proven she's a big fan of a bold floral print in recent weeks, stepping out in two statement skirts by luxe Belgian label Essentiel Antwerp to host the show, before posing in a bright blue patterned Marks & Spencer midi dress on Monday.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.