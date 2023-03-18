Holly Willoughby causes a stir in her most stunning M&S dress yet

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby gave fans an early morning treat on Saturday when she shared some gorgeous photos of herself rocking a divine, waist-cinching dress.

The This Morning star looked beautiful in a black midaxi frock from her latest edit with Marks and Spencer, which highlighted her tiny waist and featured a fit and flare design and a low V-neckline. Holly teamed her pretty dress with a pair of chic kitten-heel sandals, made with a flattering ankle strap and easy buckle fastening.

Captioning the gorgeous photos, Holly wrote: "Happy Saturday…How stunning is this little black dress? I'm in love! It’s from my newest edit for M&S and the shape and fit are just perfect."

Fans were quick to agree and raced to the comment section to gush over Holly's head-turning appearance. "You look amazing as always, Holly," replied one. A second said: "Very stunning. Swoon." A third added: "You look stunning and very sexy."

If you want to get your hands on Holly's summer-ready dress then you're in luck and it's still available online, priced at £45. The website says of the midaxi style: "With its pure cotton poplin fabric and waisted shape, this midaxi dress makes for a breezy choice on summer days.

Holly is 'in love' with her midaxi dress

"It's made in a comfy regular fit, with a v-neckline at the front and back for cool, light daywear. Shirring at the waistline gives a figure-defining silhouette, while tie fastenings at the three-quarter sleeves add a delicate finish. M&S Collection: easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that combine classic and contemporary styles."

Holly has been part of the Marks & Spencer family since 2018 and it's a long-standing partnership that fans and the This Morning star both love.

V-Neck Midaxi Waisted Dress, £45, Marks and Spencer

Speaking about the partnership, the blonde beauty said: "If you ask my kids what my favourite shop is, they'll say Marks & Spencer's - whether it's buying food or clothes, I love it. So it was a no-brainer and the perfect partnership for me, really.

"I have this thing where if I'm going to be taken away from my home life it has to be real believable and something I enjoy and this was all of those things. It's just been lovely to do it - super exciting."

