Holly Willoughby looks unreal in the dreamiest floral dress - and it will sell out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby brought the sunshine to This Morning viewers' screens on Thursday in her yellow buttercup print dress - and it's the perfect flattering midi for spring.

The ITV presenter was glowing in the ultra-feminine buttercup frock, which she teamed with a pair of beige pointed-toe heels. Holly's Ghost dress is thankfully still available, and we're expecting the new season midi to fly off the shelves.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Buttercup print midi dress, £129, Ghost

Featuring floaty angel sleeves and a high neckline, the pretty buttercup midi combines a vintage-style look with a modern twist. The fitted waist is flattering on the figure, with keyhole detailing for an extra stylish touch.

The timeless midi will make the perfect spring staple for any occasion, and we recommend teaming it with a pair of white sneakers and a light jacket for an effortlessly elegant daywear look.

Holly looked as beautiful as ever in the buttercup dress, styling her blonde locks in a loose updo. As for her makeup, the mother-of-three opted for her signature look consisting of a rosy blush and a touch of mascara, finished with a matte pink lip. Lovely!

The star headed to Instagram to show off her latest outfit, and it was an instant hit with fans. One follower commented on the post: "This dress is just screaming spring. Gorgeous." Another added: "Beautiful dress Holly."

Holly has been giving us major fashion inspiration this week with her stylish spring looks. The ITV star channeled Princess Kate on Wednesday with her gorgeous silk navy blouse from ME+EM, after dazzling her fans earlier this week in a waist-cinching yellow tea dress.

We're so ready to shop all of Holly's looks for the new season!

NOW SHOP

5 must-have Marks & Spencer pieces Holly Willoughby has worn this month

19 best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe

9 midi dresses you'll want to wear this spring

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.