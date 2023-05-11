Holly Willoughby looks unreal in chic white M&S short suit

Holly Willougby proved a white suit is one of the chicest outfits you can wear this summer, as she shared a photo of herself looking incredible in an M&S co-ord on Instagram.

The TV star can be seen posing against a wall wearing the matching shorts and blazer with a pair of statement yellow heels. She captioned the post: "A pop of colour is the perfect addition to this beautiful tailored suit", adding a pink love heart.

Holly Willoughby wears a white M&S blazer and matching shorts with colour-pop heels

Available in sizes 6-24, the trending pieces are so affordable - retailing at Marks & Spencer for £49.50 and £29.50 respectively.

Cut with a high-waist in a light crepe fabric, the shorts feature a comfy elasticated waistband and two side pockets. Chic and practical, one review says: "These shorts are fabulous. The material is quite heavy and hangs really well. They do not crease so great for my holiday. I was so so pleased that I bought all the colours including the animal print."

The matching blazer is also a bestseller. Made from the same lightweight material, it’s fully lined with 3/4 length ruched sleeves, flap pockets and peaked lapels. It has hundreds of glowing reviews, with one writing: "Lovely length and really flattering. Looks good with jeans or with more tailored trousers."

Holly is loving her tailored suits right now. Just days ago, the mum-of-three posted another M&S ensemble on her Instagram to announce her latest edit.

She looked beautiful and effortless wearing a tailored striped linen suit with bare feet and her hair styled in loose waves. One photo was a black and white close up, while the other was a candid studio shot.

Holly poses in a studio shot for her new M&S collection

The mum-of-three captioned the post: "It’s time for another M&S edit and this time it’s all about tailored suits… slightly obsessed with suits at the moment…This striped look is beautiful and elevated."

Cut in a relaxed fit, the colour, fabric and print make the breezy suit perfect for the spring/summer season. The blazer is fully lined with two functional pockets, while the trousers feature a wide-leg and high-waist.

Both outfits are ideal to invest in as we move into the warmer months and could be styled with chunky sandals, trainers or statement colour-pop accessories.

