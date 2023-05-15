Holly Willoughby wows in new M&S pink satin suit- and she looks so pretty

Holly Wiilloughby has the midas touch when it comes to Marks & Spencer. Everything she wears, she just looks incredible, and the result? People flock to the M&S website to place their order in their droves.
Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, the This Morning presenter showed off a new photo of herself posing for M&S and now the suit is trending on the M&S website - that's the Holly effect right there!
The 42-year-old can be seen wearing a pink satin suit, teamed with a gorgeous shell pink camisole.
Holly Willoughby looking pretty in pink
Someone pass her a glass of champagne because she's ready for a day out sipping rosé with her friends.
Every year a pink suit is a key trend for summer occasionwear and Holly proves why it just works so well.
The outfit ignited a whole load of comments, with one fan writing: "Beautiful colour on you Holly, looks fabulous."
Holly captioned the shot: "A tailored suit is a key player in any wardrobe... I'm in LOVE. This dusty-pink style is my new favourite for warmer evenings out."
Holly's not wrong, this outfit is so stunning.
GET THE LOOK: Holly's pink party suit
Inspired? Shop even more suits on the high street that we love...
MORE SUITS TO SHOP
H&M Suit In Blue
This blue suit is guaranteed to fly off the virtual rails.
M&S Satin Look Relaxed Suit In Pink
M&S has nailed it with this stunning pink suit.
Reiss Hollie Suit In Neutral
Reiss always does a good suit and this perfect power suit is ideal for a stylish event.
River Island Suit In Purple
This suit is absolutely stunning. I don't think it'll stay around for long - it's just gorgeous. Perfect to take you into summer.
Forever Unique x Tara May Suit In Lilac
This is a limited edition set within fashion influencer Tara May's edit, and we know it'll sell out fast.
ME + EM Trouser Suit In Candy Floss Pink
This has been called a 'Forever' suit for a reason. This suit brings together a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers in a pretty pastel hue.
Mango Linen Suit In Fuchsia
Ok, we're loving this hot pink suit from Mango, if you have a wedding in the diary, this could make a great affordable option.
Karen Millen Suit in Ecru
Perfect for anyone looking for a seriously chic white/ecru suit.
Coast Suit In Pink
A hot pink coloured suit is chic with a capital C.
& Other Stories Suit In Light Beige
This suit features trousers, blazer and a very on-trend waistcoat. I love how fresh it looks. If you've got an afternoon tea booked, this could be a lovely outfit to wear.
Mint Velvet Suit In Pink
Now, this is a fabulous suit!
Oasis x Rachel Stevens Suit In Green
If you're looking to go bold this summer, this bright green suit will be a real statement look.
ASOS Edition Sparkly Suit In Ivory
Calling all brides-to-be...
Boden Fluid Suit In Fox
This suit is a real keeper and could be perfect for a special occasion.
Ted Baker Suit In Lilac
This lovely lilac suit will be a keeper for years to come.