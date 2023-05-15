Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Holly Willoughby wows in new M&S pink satin suit- and she looks so pretty
The Holly Willoughby effect strikes again…

Holly Willoughby pink suit
Leanne Bayley
Leanne BayleyHead of Lifestyle OnlineLondon

Holly Wiilloughby has the midas touch when it comes to Marks & Spencer. Everything she wears, she just looks incredible, and the result? People flock to the M&S website to place their order in their droves. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, the This Morning presenter showed off a new photo of herself posing for M&S and now the suit is trending on the M&S website - that's the Holly effect right there!

The 42-year-old can be seen wearing a pink satin suit, teamed with a gorgeous shell pink camisole

holly willoughby pink suiit
Holly Willoughby looking pretty in pink

Someone pass her a glass of champagne because she's ready for a day out sipping rosé with her friends.

Every year a pink suit is a key trend for summer occasionwear and Holly proves why it just works so well. 

The outfit ignited a whole load of comments, with one fan writing: "Beautiful colour on you Holly, looks fabulous." 

Holly captioned the shot: "A tailored suit is a key player in any wardrobe... I'm in LOVE. This dusty-pink style is my new favourite for warmer evenings out." 

Holly's not wrong, this outfit is so stunning. 

