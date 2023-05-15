Holly Willoughby wows in new M&S pink satin suit- and she looks so pretty

Holly Wiilloughby has the midas touch when it comes to Marks & Spencer. Everything she wears, she just looks incredible, and the result? People flock to the M&S website to place their order in their droves.

Taking to Instagram on Monday afternoon, the This Morning presenter showed off a new photo of herself posing for M&S and now the suit is trending on the M&S website - that's the Holly effect right there!

The 42-year-old can be seen wearing a pink satin suit, teamed with a gorgeous shell pink camisole.

Holly Willoughby looking pretty in pink

Someone pass her a glass of champagne because she's ready for a day out sipping rosé with her friends.

Every year a pink suit is a key trend for summer occasionwear and Holly proves why it just works so well.

The outfit ignited a whole load of comments, with one fan writing: "Beautiful colour on you Holly, looks fabulous."

Holly captioned the shot: "A tailored suit is a key player in any wardrobe... I'm in LOVE. This dusty-pink style is my new favourite for warmer evenings out."

Holly's not wrong, this outfit is so stunning.

