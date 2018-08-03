﻿
Video: Vick Hope, Scarlett Moffatt and more - the rumoured 2018 Strictly Come Dancing lineup

Which celeb do you want to see on the show?

After Laura Whitmore hinted that Capital FM DJ Vick Hope will be joining the show, speculation has been rife as to who will be dancing in the iconic ballroom this year. Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt sparked rumours that she may appear on the competition when she stated during an Instagram Q&A: "I can't announce anything yet but let's just say the end of the year is going to be great fun." Eastenders actress Samantha Womack dropped major hints that she would be a contestant earlier this year during an interview with the Mirror, saying: "I'm going to have the summer off and then I'm going back on the telly in September for something that hasn't been announced yet.” See all the rumoured contestants in our video below.

All the rumoured Scrictly Come Dancing contestants in 2018

