Beauty lovers, rejoice! The M&S Summer Beauty Bag is back - and it's worth over £160 

Beauty lovers, rejoice. The M&S Summer Beauty Bag is back for 2022 – and it's worth over £160. Shop it for just £25 when you spend over £30 on clothing, home or beauty
Exciting news for you all - Marks & Spencer has brought back its M&S Summer Beauty Bag for 2022 – and it's already selling like hotcakes.
If you're looking for mini treats, you'll be thrilled at what you'll find inside. There are 11 amazing products worth over £160, and if you spend £30 or more on clothing, beauty or home on the website, you get the Summer Beauty Bag for just £25.
Summer Beauty Bag, £25, M&S
What's in the M&S bag:
Clinique's Moisture Surge 100-hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
Emma Hardies' Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist
Origins' Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream
Nuxe's Huile Prodiguese Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil
Ageless Upper Arm Creme from PRAI
This Works' Perfect Legs Body Butter
Percy & Reed's Time To Shine Mirror Mirror Shine Serum
Aveda's Botanical Repair Leave-in Treatment
Nails Inc's quick-drying nail varnish in the perfect raspberry shade
Autograph lip balm
Discover's White Coconut fragrance
Hurry only available while stocks last - bag a bargain before it’s gone!
