Beauty lovers, rejoice! The M&S Summer Beauty Bag is back - and it's worth over £160 

Exciting news for you all - Marks & Spencer has brought back its M&S Summer Beauty Bag for 2022 – and it's already selling like hotcakes.

If you're looking for mini treats, you'll be thrilled at what you'll find inside. There are 11 amazing products worth over £160, and if you spend £30 or more on clothing, beauty or home on the website, you get the Summer Beauty Bag for just £25.

Summer Beauty Bag, £25, M&S

What's in the M&S bag:

Clinique's Moisture Surge 100-hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

Emma Hardies' Plump & Glow Hydrating Facial Mist

Origins' Ginzing Refreshing Eye Cream

Nuxe's Huile Prodiguese Florale Multi-Purpose Dry Oil

Ageless Upper Arm Creme from PRAI

This Works' Perfect Legs Body Butter

Percy & Reed's Time To Shine Mirror Mirror Shine Serum

Aveda's Botanical Repair Leave-in Treatment

Nails Inc's quick-drying nail varnish in the perfect raspberry shade

Autograph lip balm

Discover's White Coconut fragrance

