Holly Willoughby's favourite eye serum costs just £6 - yes, really

Holly Willoughby is definitely a style one to watch, and not just for her fashion! The This Morning star's gorgeous beauty looks make us want to know her secrets, too - and we can reveal that one go-to favourite is the Eye Caffeine Solution by The Ordinary, which costs just £6.40!

As much as we are entranced with her wardrobe, the mother-of-three always looks as fresh as can be, and we think we know why.

This light-textured formula contains a five percent concentration of caffeine and essences of green tea leaves which helps reduce puffiness and dark circles in the eye contour.

Thankfully Holly isn't one to keep her beauty secrets to herself, and we also know that her makeup bag is brimming with some other incredible products.

Caudalie Beauty Elixir, 30ml, was £12 now £9.60, Amazon

At the top of her list is another product that gives your face a quick wake-up: Caudalie's Beauty Elixir, a favourite of Victoria Beckham, which Holly has explained made her skin "zing."

The famous French spray, which has a totally natural ingredient list, will give you an instant radiance boost, toning and tightening your skin in a flash. You can even use it to set your makeup!

Eye2Eye Eye Shade in 'Fortune' and 'Magician', £18 each, TRINNY London

If you really want to make your eyes pop, take a page from Holly's book with these two cream eyeshadows from Trinny Woodall's makeup line, TRINNY LONDON.

Holly has been known to use TRINNY London Eye2Eye shadows in the molten rose gold 'Fortune' shade and pewter bronze 'Magician' which are priced at £18 each and are just perfect for autumn.

