Newlywed Elizabeth leads revellers marking Elton's 60th

26 MARCH 2007



Radiant in a white empire-line Versace gown, Elizabeth Hurley certainly had a new-bride's glow about her when she arrived at a New York party on the arm of new husband Arun Nayar at the weekend. This time around, however, it was not the model/actress who was the centre of attention but her good friend Elton John.



The legendary singer, who last week threw a fancy dress shindig in London, was hosting the second of three extravaganzas to mark his 60th birthday. With his partner David Furnish at his side, the man of the moment made his entry wearing a black tux embroidered with a crest reading 'Eltono Es Bueno' (Spanish for Elton is good).



Other guests raising a glass of bubbly to the musical icon included Helena Christensen and Liv Tyler, chic in a cocktail dress with outsize bow detailing, plus Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, the ever-youthful Lulu and Emma Thompson. While most of the 400 partygoers stuck to the bash's black and white theme, Donatella Versace dazzled in one of her own colourful designs.



Celebrities were serenaded by Mary J Blige, the Scissors Sisters and Tony Bennett during a three-course dinner in a venue decorated with £50,000 worth of flowers. Later the festivities moved onto Madison Square Gardens where the Candle In The Wind star entertained thousands of fans into the early hours.