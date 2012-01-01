Britney spends three hours with her young sons at the weekend

25 FEBRUARY 2008

Britney Spears had a long-awaited reunion with her sons over the weekend. It was the first time the troubled pop princess had been allowed to see two-year-old Sean Preston and Jayden James, one, since January 3.



After the three-hour visit, the Toxic singer dined with her father Jamie at a Beverly Hills steakhouse where witnesses said she appeared in good spirits. "Britney looked stunning and everyone turned to look at her," a fellow diner told a US magazine.



According to lawyers representing the singer's ex-husband, Kevin Federline, the constant presence of her father Jamie seems to have brought new stability to Britney's life in recent weeks. The head of the Spears family moved in with his elder daughter after Britney was hospitalised with mental health issues and Kevin was granted sole custody of the children.