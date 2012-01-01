The delighted couple, who welcomed the new additions to their family on February 22, have decided to name their daughter Emme and their son Max Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony name their newborn twins

1 MARCH 2008

New parents Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have named their newborn twins Max and Emme, Jennifer's manager has revealed.



The singer and actress welcomed her son and daughter - the first children born to the 38-year-old actress – in New York shortly after midnight on February 22. Emme arrived first, weighing 5lb 7oz, with her brother arriving shortly afterwards weighing 6lb.



Gifts have already been pouring in for the new mum and her tots, who left hospital together last week, including pillows and baby carriers embroidered with their names.



The new additions to the delighted couple's household – who married in secret four years ago - join Latin entertainer Marc's three children from previous relationships - Arianna, 14, seven-year-old Christian, and Ryan, four.