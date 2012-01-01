Country star Shania and music producer husband to divorce

16 MAY 2008

After 14 years of marriage, country music star Shania Twain and her producer husband Robert 'Mutt' Lange have surprised fans by announcing they're to divorce. "This is a private matter and there will be no further comment at this time," said a spokesman.



The couple, who married in 1993 six months after meeting, are parents to six-year-old son Eja D'Angelo. Always somewhat uncomfortable with her fame, Ontario-born Shania, 42, and her family moved seven years ago to Tour-de-Peilz in Switzerland to avoid the limelight.



Although Come On Over singer Shania was rarely seen in public with her reclusive 59-year-old spouse she insisted in a 2002 interview their relationship was strong. "Our love has always been based on friendship and compatibility," she insisted, while adding - perhaps tellingly - "We are very different".