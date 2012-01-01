Britney joins Russell Brand and an elephant to promote MTV awards

11 AUGUST 2008

Troubled songstress Britney Spears has fuelled speculation that she could be returning to the stage at this year's MTV Video Music Awards after appearing in a series of comedy promos for the show alongside its host Russell Brand.



Looking sleek in a fitted black dress, the good-humoured singer – who made a controversial appearance at last year's awards – acts out a question-and-answer session with the tousled-haired funnyman, calling him "Russell Brown" throughout in jokey reference to the fact the British comedian is relatively unknown in the States.



Behind them stands a large elephant, to which they are both apparently oblivious.



The adverts, which take to the air this week, have left many wondering whether the 26-year-old will perform at the show, broadcast live on September 7. The Piece of Me singer has been nominated for best female and best pop video awards at the bash.