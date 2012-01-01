There's 'No Doubt' he's a cutie as Gwen shows off baby Zuma



Gwen Stefani has introduced her three-month-old son to the world – the World Wide Web that is. After Minnie Driver debuted her son Henry on MySpace earlier this month, the No Doubt singer has posted a photo of little Zuma on her official website.



In the pic – which was taken by Gwen's dad Dennis – the 39-year-old cradles her bundle of joy, while his piercing blue eyes gaze at the camera. "We wanted to share with you the first photo of Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale," proclaims the caption. "(The family) are all doing well and enjoying being a party of four."



Zuma, who was born on August 21, is the second son of the platinum-haired pop star and her British musician husband Gavin Rossdale. The couple also have a two-year-old named Kingston.