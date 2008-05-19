Perhaps playful Princess Ingrid Alexandra was trying to warm up her royal mum's nose during the children's parade through Oslo. Despite it being May, the day was cold and snowy
Later on the whole family donned traditional Norwegian attire to help the nation celebrate the annual Consititution Day
19 MAY 2008
Despite the unseasonal cold and snowy weather, the royal family were in high spirits as they helped the nation celebrate the special occasion - which marks the day Norway gained independence from its 500 year union with Denmark in 1814.
And after the morning parade, little Ingrid - the country's first ever female heir to the throne - donned traditional Norwegian attire and was joined by her brothers Marius Borg and Prince Sverre Magnus, both proudly waving Norwegian flags.