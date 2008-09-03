The Danish prince and wife Marie, who tied the knot over the summer, arrive for the concert
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
Joachim's former wife Alexandra was also in the audience with husband Martin
Photo: © Rex
3 SEPTEMBER 2008
Joachim's former wife Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg, is also a fan of the British singer it seems, arriving at the concert with her husband of one year, photographer Martin Jörgensen.
Since their 2005 divorce Joachim and Alexandra have remained on amicable terms and frequently team up for events involving their sons, nine-year old Nikolai, and Felix, six.
Key to this friendly arrangement are their new partners. Martin says he regards the boys as his own, while Marie has slipped naturally into the role of stepmum, as was evident when she helped look after the youngsters on her and Joachim's summer holiday in France.