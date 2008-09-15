The blonde youngster arrived for her first day of lessons at "the big children's school" on her mum Princess Letizia's 36th birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Dropping off his little girl at the Colegio De Santa Maria De Los Rosales no doubt brought back memories for former pupil Prince Felipe
Photo: © Getty Images
15 SEPTEMBER 2008
Holding tightly onto the hands of her parents, Princess Letizia and Crown Prince Felipe, the little girl - who turns three on October 31 - looked full of excitement at the prospect of what lay ahead. "I start the big children's school today," she proudly told photographers.
The blonde youngster's big day, which fell on her mum Letizia's 36th birthday, no doubt brought back memories for dad Felipe. The heir to the Spanish throne studied at the exclusive Madrid school Colegio De Santa Maria De Los Rosales until he was 17.