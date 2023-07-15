Stacey Solomon's sell-out £32 crochet dress is finally back in stock - hurry

The striped dress features long flared sleeves with a flattering loose fit – and the versatile style is perfect for throwing on for any occasion. Stacey's dress is now back in stock in select sizes, but we're expecting the £32 mini to fly off the shelves again fast.
Crochet dresses are trending for summer, and the monochrome mini is perfect for throwing on over a bikini at the beach or for teaming with a pair of white trainers for an effortless daywear look. For an elevated style, we recommend opting for a pair of chunky black sandals or gold wedges and matching jewellery to complete the look.
Stacey, who first collaborated with In The Style in 2021, revealed that the crochet dress is one of her favourite pieces from her latest drop. And she's not the only one, as Stacey's close friend Mrs Hinch has also been spotted in monochrome mini dress too.
Mrs Hinch has also been seen in the sell-out mini dress
The 33-year-old took to Instagram last month to unveil some of the pieces in her collection, with the caption: "This is possibly my favourite ever collection and I've been so excited to release this one!! Over a year in the making and I love every single piece + it's all £35 and under… yay!"
If you love the £32 summer dress you'll need to snap it up fast, as we're expecting the crochet frock to sell out.
