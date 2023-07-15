Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Stacey Solomon's sell-out £32 crochet dress is finally back in stock
Stacey Solomon's sell-out £32 crochet dress is finally back in stock - hurry

Stacey's striped crochet dress is a must-have for summer 

stacey solomon shimmer black dress
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Stacey Solomon caused mass sell-outs at In The Style last month when she showed off her stunning monochrome crochet dress - and the must-see mini has finally been restocked. 

The striped dress features long flared sleeves with a flattering loose fit – and the versatile style is perfect for throwing on for any occasion. Stacey's dress is now back in stock in select sizes, but we're expecting the £32 mini to fly off the shelves again fast.

Crochet dresses are trending for summer, and the monochrome mini is perfect for throwing on over a bikini at the beach or for teaming with a pair of white trainers for an effortless daywear look. For an elevated style, we recommend opting for a pair of chunky black sandals or gold wedges and matching jewellery to complete the look.

Stacey, who first collaborated with In The Style in 2021, revealed that the crochet dress is one of her favourite pieces from her latest drop. And she's not the only one, as Stacey's close friend Mrs Hinch has also been spotted in monochrome mini dress too. 

mrs hinch crochet mini dress © Instagram
Mrs Hinch has also been seen in the sell-out mini dress

The 33-year-old took to Instagram last month to unveil some of the pieces in her collection, with the caption: "This is possibly my favourite ever collection and I've been so excited to release this one!! Over a year in the making and I love every single piece + it's all £35 and under… yay!"

If you love the £32 summer dress you'll need to snap it up fast, as we're expecting the crochet frock to sell out.

Feeling inspired? Shop more crochet dresses for summer

  • mango blue crochet dress

    Mango Geometric Print Crochet Dress

    Mango's fitted crochet dress would look just as stylish teamed with a pair of strappy heels as it would trainers.

  • white crochet dress asos

    ASOS Maxi Crochet Dress

    Featuring an open back and side slits, ASOS's sheer crochet midi screams festival-glam. 

  • arket crochet dress

    Arket Knitted Crochet Dress

    For a staple crochet dress that can be worn all year round, we're loving Arket's striped midi. It has elevated flute sleeves and scalloped detailing, and it can be worn with trainers, heels or boots.

  • crochet dress mustard

    H&M Crochet Dress

    We love the mustard colour on H&M's knitted crochet dress, and wait until you see the gorgeous cross-back.

  • reformation crochet dress cream

    Reformation Knit Crochet Dress

    Looking to invest in a timeless crochet dress to wear forever? Reformation's crew neck midi is the one.

  • river island striped crochet dress

    River Island Striped Crochet Dress

    River Island's striped crochet dress is so flattering with its halterneck and bodycon fit - and it would look so lovely teamed with sandals during the summer.

  • crochet black dress and other stories

    & Other Stories Scallop Crochet Dress

    & Other Stories' sheer crochet dress features the prettiest scallop detailing.  

  • marks and spencer white crochet dress

    M&S Tunic Crochet Dress

    For a holiday dress to wear to the beach or to dress up for evening attire, M&S's loose fit tunic dress is a great option.

  • mango crochet dress

    Mango Openwork Crochet Dress

    The detailing on this openwork crochet dress is so flattering on the figure. We recommend teaming the maxi with a crossbody bag, chunky sandals and gold jewellery to complete the effortless look.

  • revolve crochet dress

    Zimmermann Crochet Dress

    The tiered detailing on this Zimmerman crochet piece is just amazing.

  • black mini crochet dress reformation

    Reformation Open Knit Crochet Dress

    For a shorter style, we're loving this open-back crochet mini.

  • me and em crochet dress

    ME+EM Crochet Dress

    We can't get enough of the gorgeous multi-coloured print on ME+EM's striped midi.

  • boohoo crochet dress

    Boohoo Halterneck Crochet Dress

    Boohoo's colourful crochet midi is a holiday must-have.

  • black crochet dress boden

    Boden Crochet Dress

    This long-sleeve mini dress from Boden ties in perfectly at the waist to create the most flattering silhouette.

  • new look black crochet dress

    New Look Halterneck Crochet Dress

    New Look's halterneck midi dress features a crochet bodice with a floaty skirt, and the daywear style can be worn for just about any occasion.

  • onia crochet dress

    Onia Open-Back Crochet Dress

    Onia's dreamy crochet dress features a maxi length and an open back - and it looks so stylish teamed with chunky sandals.

