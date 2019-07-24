Celebrity daily edit: Queen Letizia congratulates Spanish swimmer, Robin Williams' son's special day - video
Watch the video below
In today's Daily Edit we join Queen Letizia and King Felipe as they congratulate Ona Carbonell on her amazing medal haul at the World Aquatics Championships. We wish Prince Felix of Denmark a very happy 17th birthday. And we find out about the status of Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai and Princess Haya's divorce. Plus we see how what would have been Robin Williams' 63rd birthday has been turned into a special memory for his family... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
Scroll down for video
WATCH VIDEO BELOW