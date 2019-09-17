Celebrity daily edit: A giant celebration for Queen Letizia and King Felipe - video
In today's Daily Edit we head over to Madrid where Queen Letizia and King Felipe welcomed the Spanish basketball team home from their triumph win in the FIBA world cup in China. And we get a glimpse inside Ellie Goulding's wedding reception as Katy Perry shares a photo and lovely message from the celebration. Plus we hear how Victoria Beckham is teaching her daughter about the importance of kindness... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
