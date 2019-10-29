Celebrity daily edit: Prince Harry presents the 2020 Invictus Games UK team - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join Prince Harry at the presentation of the UK team who will compete in next year's Invictus Games. Meanwhile we see who attended the Pride of Britain Awards - and which special guest handed out a Lifetime Achievement Award. Plus we get a glimpse into Kourtney Kardashian's LA mansion as she prepares for Halloween... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video

WATCH VIDEO BELOW