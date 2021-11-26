6 Coach bags in the Black Friday sale for more than 60% off - starting at just $99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Black Friday is finally here and we've found one sale that combines two things we love: Coach bags and a MAJOR discount!

If you've been thinking about adding a Coach bag to your wardrobe, now's the time. Coach Outlet is having a massive 'BLACK FRIDAY FRENZY', offering not just discounts of up to 70%, but also an EXTRA 25% OFF already reduced prices!

That means you can score a chic purse or tote (or maybe even two) in leather or Coach's Signature logo canvas without putting a major dent in your bank account before the holidays, with a selection of Black Friday Doorbusters for $99. Yes, Coach bags for just $99!

There are a lot of styles on sale - including the Hutton bag beloved by Jennifer Lopez and on-trend quilted purses - so we've done the hard work of finding the best deals to get you started.

We've created a stylish edit of bags that are over 60% off with the Black Friday discount, plus we couldn't resist tracking down Coach Reserve bags at over 50% off that we love, too.

Ready to bag a bargain? keep scrolling to see some more of our faves...

Coach Outlet bag sale: Best deals at over 60% off

DOORBUSTER DEAL: Jes Baguette, Value Price $350, Black Friday Price $99

City Tote With Vintage Mini Rose Print, Value Price $378, Black Friday Price $113.40, Coach Outlet

Georgie Saddle Bag With Quilting, Value Price $450, Black Friday Price $135, Coach Outlet

Val Duffle, Value Price $398, Black Friday Price $119.40 Coach Outlet

Georgie Shoulder Bag In Colorblock, Value Price $450, Black Friday price $168.75, Coach Outlet

Ellie File Bag, more colors, Value Price $350 Black Friday Price $105, Coach Outlet

A handful of Coach Reserve bags, limited supply stock directly from the retail stores, which rarely get a discount, are also in the sale!

Here are a few of our favorites...

Charlie Carryall In Signature Canvas, was $350 Black Friday Price $131.25, Coach Outlet

Hutton Shoulder Bag With Colorblock Quilting, was $495 Black Friday Price $185.63, Coach Outlet

Dreamer Shoulder Bag, was $495 Black Friday Price $185.62, Coach Outlet

