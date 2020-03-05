It's official, we need Holly Willoughby's This Morning wardrobe! The TV presenter never fails to look perfectly put-together every weekday morning, despite her early starts, and Thursday was no exception.

Floral midi dress, £69, Warehouse

Styled by Angie Smith, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to wow fans in a simple midi covered with a pink, purple and yellow floral pattern with cropped sleeves and an asymmetric drop hem. Whether it's dressed down with sandals on the beach or paired with heels for a wedding, the elegant design is perfect for any occasion, even if you simply want to brighten up your work wardrobe like Holly.

Holly looked ready for spring in a pretty floral dress

Thanks to the presenter sharing her outfit credits with fans, we've found the Warehouse frock is still available to buy online - and it looks far more expensive than its £69 price tag. But with the company labelling it as a best-seller and some sizes already sold out, it will likely fly off the shelves, much like most of the outfits the ITV favourite dons. Keeping the rest of her look simple, Holly added nude heels, minimal jewellery and opted for her natural beauty look. Tagging her usual glam squad in the photo, Ciler Peksah styled her blonde hair in loose waves while Patsy O'Neill enhanced her natural beauty with a light layer of makeup.

This week alone, the mother-of-three has proven her collection of summery midi dresses is seemingly endless. She has already worn a black polka-dot midi dress from Essential Antwerp and a floral puff-sleeved & Other Stories dress which she owns in two other colours - not to mention her sheer gold bridal dress on Dancing on Ice. However, Holly loves to ditch the smart outfits in favour of more cosy ensembles when she is not at work. Promoting her new line of bedding, the Dancing on Ice host shared an intimate bedroom photograph that showed her cuddling up to her duvet. She wore silky pyjama bottoms and a grey sweater alongside natural makeup - it's safe to say we look nothing like this in the morning!

