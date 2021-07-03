We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kim Murray just brought some serious style to the Wimbledon stands. Layering a denim Levi's jacket over a bold floral mini dress from Whistles, the 33-year-old nervously watched on as her husband Andy Murray competed against Denis Shapovalov on Friday.

Looking gorgeous in green, Kim accessorised her cherry blossom dress with the sweetest suede ankle boots, a brown leather tote bag and cat-eye sunglasses. Giving off major retro vibes, she styled her hair in loose, voluminous curls and kept her makeup natural and dewy.

In love with her floral frock? Us too, and you can shop it for £129. A summer staple, Kim's mini dress is fitted with three-quarter-length sleeves and a high neckline. Making for a relaxed fit at the waist, it's both chic and comfortable.

As for her jacket, Kim turned to Levi's for the denim number, and while she's yet to reveal her exact outfit details we reckon she's wearing the 'Original Trucker' jacket, priced at £100. Part of the brand's sustainable range, this tailored style features back waist tabs for an adjustable fit, plus long sleeves and a statement pointed collar.

It's not the first time that we've seen Kim at Wimbledon this week, the mum-of-four has already attended several of her husband's matches, and fans are loving her outfits.

Bringing her A-game to centre court on Wednesday evening, Kim teamed a floral top from & Other Stories with a pink Burberry trench coat. Boasting an eye-watering price tag of around £1000, fashionistas will be relieved to know that Marks & Spencer is selling a similar coat for £69 – and it's just like Kim's.

There's no denying that Andy Murray's wife Kim is his biggest cheerleader, and although the couple - who married in April 2015 - tend to shy away from the spotlight, they certainly have a huge loyal following and cultivate lots of media attention during Wimbledon.

Despite being a busy mum-of-four, Kim has still managed to find the time to cheer on Andy at the All England Club. In 2015, shortly after tying the knot, the tennis champion praised the "sacrifice" Kim has made for his career.

During a chat with the New York Times, Andy was uncharacteristically open about his relationship with his then new-wife, whom he has been with since 2005. Asked about the attention that she gets in the press, particularly during major tournaments, he said: "I know she doesn't like that and doesn't want that. We've never asked for that. It's not something that she courts."

