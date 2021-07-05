Holly Willoughby looks angelic in white lace dress on This Morning

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby was back with another gorgeous outfit on This Morning on Monday, looking stunning in a white broderie anglaise dress from one of her favourite brands, L.K.Bennett.

We even reckon the pretty lace midi would make a gorgeous low-key wedding dress, since small summery ceremonies are so popular right now!

Holly posted her latest look on Instagram as usual, writing: "Morning Monday! Today on @thismorning we are joined by the wonderfully fabulous @dwalliams … see you on @thismorning at 10am... dress by @lkbennettlondon."

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to comment on how beautiful the presenter looked in the white dress, with one writing: "Looking angelic as always Holly!" and another adding: "Lovely dress for a wedding, very bridal!"



Holly looked gorgeous in the white broderie dress

Holly teamed the summer frock with tan strappy heels and with her blonde hair styled in her usual waves, adding a pretty pink lipstick.

Sadly, it looks like her L.K.Bennett dress is no longer available to shop from the brand, though we have found some very similar dupes on the online high street.

SHOP SIMILAR: Broderie dress, £30, ASOS

SHOP SIMILAR: Y.A.S broderie dress, £75, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer stocks a chic broderie dress from Y.A.S which is a very similar silhouette, though it's in a pale blue shade rather than white. And we love the above ASOS number, which costs just £30!

Holly showed off her laidback side at the weekend, too, when she posted a down-to-earth selfie during a busy day at home.

Holly shared the relatable selfie to her Instagram page

Swapping her immaculate makeup and glossy blonde hair for a barefaced look and wearing her hair in a high messy ponytail, Holly revealed her weekend was proving to be more stressful than usual.

"One of those Sundays where I've got to be here, there and everywhere," she captioned the photo. "However I feel with this hair I can take on the world…"

