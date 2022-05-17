Holly Willoughby's £35 Marks & Spencer dress needs to go straight in your basket

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When Holly Willoughby rocks a new dress from her edit with Marks & Spencer, we all sit up and take note, because it's always a frock we need in our lives, immediately.

On Monday evening, the M&S ambassador shared a gorgeous picture of herself wearing a radiant blue mini dress that came complete with a beautiful floral print.

She captioned the dreamy snap: "Nothing says summer quite like a flowing patterned dress… And @marksandspencer has the perfect option for the season ahead. Introducing this beautiful blue tie-waist mini dress that makes me feel anything but ordinary. M&S’s new summer collection is fabulous. I’ve seen so many style staples that will be going straight in my wardrobe."

Known as the 'Pure Cotton Ditsy Floral Waisted Dress' it costs just £35 and the website says of the style: "Pure cotton and a ditsy floral print make this dress ready for spring. It's cut in a regular fit with a waist-cinching tie front and a tiered knee-length skirt for a sophisticated silhouette. The long blouson sleeves end in shirred cuffs for added volume. A covered button and keyhole at the round neck create the final flourish."

Helpfully, the dress comes in two lengths; so there is a fit for everyone. It's been accumulating some fab reviews amongst shoppers. One customer said: "I bought a size 10 and it is roomy; so I would size down. This dress is very pretty and I love the tiny ditsy pattern and the blue colour is true to the picture. It's light to wear so it will be good in hot weather.

Pure Cotton Ditsy Floral Waisted Dress, £35.00, Marks & Spencer

"When I first tried it on, I looked as though I was wearing a bag tied in the middle and my waist looked huge. So, what I did was - I moved most of the waist material to the back of the dress when pulling the belt to fit my waist, keeping the side and front of the dress with less material and it just transformed it on me, it all hung really nicely at the sides, back and front. I love it!

Can't say fairer than that, right?

